A week of creativity sparks art show for senior residents at care facility.

Parkwood Village residents had the opportunity to be immersed in art activities last week as Cultivator Arts Group members coordinated a slate of activities and classes highlighted by an Art Show hosted by Parkwood Village on Saturday.

Theme for the week’s activities was “A Spark of Creativity” and during the week guest artists came to teach classes or demonstrate their talent, according to Parkwood Village Director Sharon Will.

“The residents enjoyed exploring the variety of art throughout the week and especially enjoyed meeting the artists,” Will said.

Artists participating in the event were Darren Parker and Darci Barker, watercolors; Mark Thimesch, acrylic painting; Justin Zielke, sculpture; and Brent Schmidt, pinch pots.

“Cultivator Arts’ mission is to promote art and artists in the Pratt area and we are happy to have participated with Parkwood Village in highlighting our artists,” Dennis Hodges said.

Hodges credited Pratt Public Library Activities Director Derese McAbee for help in coordinating and providing materials for the event.

“Derese really helped a lot with materials and during the workshops,” Hodges said.

“We were happy to provide instruction and enjoyed the week at Parkwood Village,” said Cultivator Arts member Cathy Beaman who was also on hand for the workshops and displayed some of her art on Saturday.

Parkwood Village at 401 Rochester is affiliated with Legend Senior Living offering services including assisted living and memory care.