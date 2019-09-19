Pratt Community College trustees talked about new hire for security and heard track and field construction progress.

Student, faculty, staff and visitor security at Pratt Community College is always a top priority. With the hiring of Justin Schwab, PCC daytime security officer, the security level at the college has increased.

Schwab addressed the PCC Board of Trustees at their regular monthly meeting on Sept. 16. He said he would be attending weekly residence life meetings, helped update emergency procedures, wants to hold an active shooter drill, wants to establish more consistent emergency tornado and fire drills and has accompanied the fire marshall during an evaluation of fire hazards at the college. A tornado drill will be scheduled in the spring and a fire drill will be held in the fall.

Schwab, who is also a member of the Pratt Fire Department, said campus and residence hall incidents are not just at night time. He said he had handled three alcohol incidents on campus in just two days.

“I’ve been surprised at the number of incidents that take place in the residence halls during the day,” said PCC President Michael Calvert.

Kent Adams, vice president of finance and operations, said the college has Live Safe, a security system, that is available to students and can track them to their destination if they want for security.

By adding Schwab to the security force, the college has enhanced daytime security to the college.

“He (Schwab) brings a resource to daytime security we haven’t had in the past,” Calvert said.

As a former security manager at Walmart, Schwab brings a different perspective to campus security, Calvert said.

Work continues on the Crandall property bequeathed to the college. The 229 acre ranch had not been occupied for four years and the property was over grown. It needs a lot of work before it can become the home for the PCC rodeo program, Calvert said.

Brush needs to be cleared, fences repaired and installed, drainage dirt work is needed to get the house, indoor and outdoor arenas ready to go.

At the present, the Wildlife Operations and Outfitting program has food plots on the site. Some wheat has been seeded for the agriculture curriculum.

The ranch has a lot of potential but it comes with a price tag. The college didn’t have this large expense budgeted, said Kent Adams, vice president of finance and operations.

“It’s a great gift, but it takes a lot of time and money,” Calvert said.

Construction on the new soccer field and track complex is moving steadily towards an anticipated completion date on Oct. 16. The track surface has been installed and the artificial surface on the soccer field is set for installation the week of Sept. 23. The turf will be installed by ATG.

The buildings are complete and all electrical connections have been finished. The lighting system has been tested and is ready to go.

“We’re very excited. We can’t wait to see some action,” Calvert said.

The soccer field will be complete after the soccer season is over so the first competition on the field will probably be from city recreation programs.

The college is gearing up for a mock Higher Learning Commission visit on Nov. 18-19. The college is in year eight of their recertification cycle and they are addressing areas of concerns the HLC has expressed in previous visits. Many of the PCC staff were not at the college the last time recertification took place so the mock visit will help them prepare for the actual HLC visit scheduled for March 9-10, 2020.

There are things the college is working on now and more that needs to be addressed to be ready for the official HLC visit.

“We have work to do and opportunities to be addressed,” Calvert said.

Wrestling Coach Ken Kepley accepted a certificate on behalf of the PCC wrestling team that has, for the seventh year in a row, attained the highest GPA among all wrestling teams in the NJCAA and has been recognized as the wrestling academic team of the year by the NJCAA.