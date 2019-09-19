1. Third Thursday: Salt City Music Showcase: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st. and Downtown Hutchinson. Salt City Music Showcase will feature several local musicians as they perform “mini-concerts” inside the Fox Theatre. The musician lineup includes The Mitch Wingbury Trio; Claire Wingert; Alex Garcia; Brandon Garcia; John Poe; Barry Jones; Mojam Band; Hutchinson Community College’s Bandinage & Jazz Band; and HMS-8 Adams Street Singers. Live music will also be featured outside along Main Street between Avenue B through 2nd Avenue, along with more than 30 vendor and informational booths. The complete lineup can be found on the Third Thursday Facebook page and thirdthursdayhutch.com.

2. Coffee @ the Cosmo: 9-10 a.m. Sep. 19, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Enjoy the free special presentation "No, the Moon is Not Made of Cheese," with special guest Karen Lechtenberg, a Hutchinson native and Cosmosphere camp alumna, now a geologist in Denver, who will be discussing the geologic history of the moon, the moon rocks of the Apollo program and the possibility of mining lunar resources. Free to the public; coffee and pastries are provided. Watch cosmo.org for topics.

3. Bikes & Brews: 6-11 p.m. Sept. 19 Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Three groups of cyclists, of varying ability levels, will meet and depart from the brewery every Thursday and return to the brewery for $1 off pints. Duration and distance will vary by ability group and available daylight.