Skyline Schools near Pratt hosted a cross country meet with good results.

The Skyline High School cross country team hosted a multi-school meet Saturday, September 14 near Pratt. The Junior high and high school competitors ran on the campus of Skyline Schools.

For Skyline, the Roberts’ twins once again paced each other and ran well in the high school girls division. Heidi Roberts placed third, with a time of 23.00:77, and her sister Hayley crossed the finish line less than a second later for fourth place, time 23.01:12. Kyanna Davidson finished 12th for the Thunderbirds. The Skyline girls came in second as a team. T-Bird runners were Davidson, Riley Washington, Keyra Washington and Corey Crouch, as well as Roberts and Roberts.

On the boys side, the Thunderbirds placed first as a team thanks to strong efforts from seven runners, led by Jacob Swisher. Swisher finished in first over Kingman’s Matt Swingle. Jackson Wallace placed third for the T-Birds. Nathan Adams finished in 10th for SHS. Keagan Davidson, Brock McKennon and Monty Browning all worked hard and contributed to the team score.

“Our runners did really well yesterday at our home meet. Many of our returning high school runners were up to a minute faster than they were at the same meet last year," said coach Mike Neifert. "Despite missing a few runners, our high school girls team did well against Macksville, the only other school at this meet to field a full girls team. Our high school boys beat out three boys teams to take home first place honors.”

The Thunderbirds cross country team compete again on Thursday, September 19th at Stafford High School, starting at 4 p.m.