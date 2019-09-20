Families come in all shapes and sizes so special event planners at Skyline School near Pratt changed 'Donuts with Dad' and 'Muffins with Mom' to an all-inclusive 'Breakfast with Buddies' event last week.

A community-involvement event at Skyline elementary school in the winter of 2018 left everyone wanting more. This pushed some teachers and administrations to revisit the drawing board to come up with another event that could get families on the campus of SES. Their idea? Breakfast for Buddies.

The thinking was that this would replace events like muffins for moms and donuts for dads because some students have different family dynamics. Combining these events included all students and their families, regardless of their make up.

The first Breakfast for Buddies for the T-Birds took place Monday, September 16. A special part of this event was the volunteer “buddies” who came out to chat with families, provide assistance, or fill the role of a buddy for students without one. Some organizations who volunteered were Kiwannis, Apple Patch Quilters and members of the Pratt Community College Athletic Department, including staff and student-athletes.

“Our first Breakfast with Buddies was a great success and such a neat event for our students, their families, and our ,” said Steven Novotny, oneof three event organizers. “Bringing together those three groups is what Skyline is all about.”

Skyline Board of Education president Rex Robinson flipped more than 300 pancakes for the event, keeping them light, fluffy and hot as students and older participants enjoyed Breakfast for Buddies to kick off their eschool week.