Experienced EMT and firefighter joins Pratt law enforcement squad.

Pratt Police Department has a new officer on board with the hiring of 24-year-old Jarod Gilmore who started work Monday, bringing both Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and fire and rescue training skills to the Pratt PD’s 22-member staff.

“I’ve always wanted to be in law enforcement to protect and serve and provide courtesy to my hometown,” said Gilmore, a 2013 graduate of Pratt High School and 2015 graduate of Pratt Community College with an associate of science degree, minor in pre-law.

Gilmore has served with Pratt County EMS for the past three and one-half years and has been a member of both the Pratt Volunteer Fire Department and Cullison Volunteer Fire Department since 2013.

“I think Police Chief Nate Humble has done a great job in the selection process,” said Acting City Manager Bruce Pinkall said. “With his EMT and fire training, Gilmore will be an excellent addition to the force.”

Gilmore said he plans to continue as a member of both Pratt and Cullison Volunteer Fire Departments and he also plans to keep his EMT certification.

“Lots of times police are the first on the scene and I’ll be able to assist as an EMT until the medics arrive,” Gilmore said.

During the course of his volunteer fire department service, Gilmore said he has seen and been involved with a lot of different situations, including helping fight two fires in Pratt that took the lives of young children.

Gilmore is slated to attend the 14-week training program at Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Yoder in January.

“It’s pretty intensive. It covers everything,” said Gilmore of the KLETC program.

The KLETC training is Monday through Friday, so weekends Gilmore will be home with wife Katy and their 14-month-old daughter Blakely.

Until he earns his official certification, Gilmore will work with assigned field training officers (FTOs) and will follow their schedules of 12-hour shifts, three consecutive days.

For his first week on the job, filling the position which opened result of a transfer in the department, Gilmore has reported for duty in street clothes.

“My uniforms are on order and should be here next week, along with my gear and my badge,” Gilmore said. “I’ll soon be wearing badge #230 with pride.”