Reality U and life simulations are part of fun day with futuristic focus at Pratt High School.

Wednesday, September 18 was a day of learning and team building for Pratt High students. They participated in life simulations, skill-building activities, career speakers, and ended the day with the Go-Day Olympics.

This was the sixth year of the annual Go-Day, and it has proven to be beneficial for the students.

Go-Day was started by Brittney Donnenwerth who got the idea from Goddard High School. Since then Chris Battin, a teacher at Pratt High, has taken it on.

“Mr. Battin has really made it flourish,” David Swank, Vice Principal of Pratt High School said.

The seniors kicked off their day in the Frog Dome in the old high school where they participated in numerous simulations and activities. The class was split into groups where they each participated in Reality U, college preparation talks with Pratt High Counselor Lori Myers, had mock job interviews, and filled out mock job applications.

Reality U was a life simulation for seniors to get a better idea of how unpredictable life can be.

A few weeks before Go-Day, students filled out a survey that asked whether or not they planned on being married, what job they wanted, how many kids they wanted, and if they wanted pets or not. With that information, Reality U paired some students up to act as a married couple, while those who wanted to be single were by themselves. These couples and singles went visited many tables around the Frog Dome to make house payments, get groceries, pay for childcare, and various other tasks with their monthly salaries. For those who wanted children, multiple life-sized baby dolls were passed around. The choices they made in the survey affected their assignments.

The session with Myers gave the seniors a chance to ask questions about applying for college, getting scholarships, and planning for their future.

Business teacher Jennifer Wahrman taught the seniors how to interview for a job. The students also practiced interviewing each other for a job. Finally, seniors filled out mock job applications.

Juniors were prepared for their futures as well. They were taught life lessons such as how to jumpstart a dead car, how to dress for different jobs, how to identify red-flag relationships, and how to handle credit and debit cards responsibly.

“I know a lot of people didn’t know that stuff,” junior Ruby Howell said. “They were very engaging and relevant, and they kept my attention the whole time.”

The sophomores spent their morning taking the Pre-ACT, a practice test to prepare them to take the ACT test.

“It really did get me ready for the ACT,” sophomore Dru Lunsford said. “Before I took the test, I was unaware of the types of questions that would be on the ACT Test.”

The freshman were split into groups to spend their morning doing community service. They did projects at places across Pratt, such as Blythe Family Fitness, Lemon Park, the Pratt County Food Bank, the Pratt Humane Society, and the Pratt County Lake. Some of the groups cleaned around the school and Pratt High woodshop.

“It was great to serve my community,” freshman Abram Gwinn.

Mr. Chris Battin, one of the main organizers of Go-Day, had the students fill out a survey a few days before Go-Day saying their preference of career. In the early afternoon, the students were sent to classrooms to listen to community members talk about their careers, which corresponded with the students’ results on the survey. Each student attended two different career sessions. These sessions ranged anywhere from the medical field, to performing arts, to auto and welding.

“They were very informational and knew what they were talking about,” junior Nolan Gordon said. “I like learning about what I am passionate about.”

Gordon attended the Arts and AV career session, as well as the architecture class; two of his possible careers. Because of the career sessions, he was made m

To bring the school together, the day ended with the Go-Time olympics. Go-Times are a sort of home room where each student goes every day to do homework, go to meetings, and bond with other students in their Go-Times.

“It was a really fun team-building experience,” freshman Alyssa Green said.

Overall, students said they enjoyed a break from studies to learn valuable life lessons on Go-Day.

“It was a great way to make students think about their future,” junior Kylee Hopkins said.