WICHITA — Wellington residents who attended the Carrie Underwood concert at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena saw one of their own take the stage and sing a song with the country pop superstar.

Abby Lowe, a 2018 graduate of Wellington High School, was brought and joined Underwood in singing her hit, “The Champion.”

Lowe, 19, called the experience “life changing.”

“I adore Carrie underwood,” Lowe said.” I always have so I am just being able to meet her and sing with her is a dream that I never thought would come true.”

Underwood picks a fan to come on stage with her at every one of her concerts. Lowe was selected to join Underwood after she won a contest in which she submitted a video and wrote an essay describing a “champion” who inspired her.

“I never thought I’d be selected,” Lowe said. “I’m thinking luck was on my side.”

She wrote about her employer, Tom Phipps, who runs a produce stand at the Belle Plaine Y.

This year’s record flooding impacted the Phipps Farm, but he persevered and replanted three times, putting a lot of time and money into his efforts. Lowe recalled asking Phipps why he kept replanting.

“He said. ‘Abby, people rely on my produce in the summer and I’m going to do everything I can to get it to them’ so I knew he was into farming for all the right reasons. That’s what a true champion would say and do.”

Underwood mentioned to the crowd that Phipps was in the audience.

Lowe has seen Underwood perform before and bought front row tickets to the Wichita concert, which she attended with her parents and brother. She had been shown backstage, saw Underwood’s dressing room backstage and she got to meet the opening acts, but she had never met Underwood until the moment she took to the stage, hooked up with ear pieces and a microphone.

“I do like to sing,” Lowe said. “I don’t know if I’m a good singer, but when i was on stage I didn’t care how my voice sounded. It was amazing. I got chills everywhere. It was super exciting.”

Lowe, who is majoring in cell and molecular biology at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., said, “Crazy dreams do come true.”