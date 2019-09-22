New Duplex Unit A & B 701 S Plum St., $180,000, Interfaith Housing Services

Install replacement windows 205 W 29th Ave., $ 3,939, Woodbridge Home Exteriors

Reroof 2504 E 42nd Ave., $7,000, Wheat State Roofing Inc.

Reroof 417 E 13th Ave., $7,000, Wheat State Roofing Inc.

Replace siding on garage 510 E 7th Ave., $600 Apostolic Faith Tabernacle Inc.

Complete interior remodel 1001 E 22nd Ave., $30,000 Leuenberger, Logan

Tear-off & reroof 203 E Avenue F, $2,500, Morales, Hipolito and Maria

Replace back deck 2507 N Van Buren St., $2,000, Freund Investment Inc.

Re-roof 2403 N Cleveland St., $10,000, Phoenix Roofing Inc.

Re-roof 1507 Linwood Dr., $9,100, PHOENIX ROOFING INC

Attached carport, detached shed, replace siding & windows on house, minor repairs & replace sewer line. 923 E 8th Ave., $5,000, Voss, James and Debra Trust

Tear-off & reroof 606 N Washington St., $2,500, Long, James Dean

Re-roof 612 N Severance St., $855, Border to Border Roofing

Reroof 1516 E 2nd Ave., $800, Cunningham, James E.

Reroof 202 W 17th Ave., $7,600, Elite Roofing

Bath remodel 700 E Ave., $1,500, Pena Elizabeth

Reroof 922 E 14th Ave., $3,200, Elite Roofing

Tear-off & reroof 3916 Meadow Ridge Ln., $21,716, Wray & Sons Roofing

Tear-off & reroof 200 E 7th Ave., $10,200, Aspen Contracting Inc.

Re-roof Building #1 15 W 7th Ave., $3,000, Roofing Services Unlimited

Re-roof Building #3 15 W 7th Ave., $3,000, Roofing Services Unlimited

Re-roof Building #4 15 W 7th Ave., $3,000, Roofing Services Unlimited

Re-roof Building #5 15 W 7th Ave., $3,000, Roofing Services Unlimited

Re-roof Building #6 15 W 7th Ave., $3,000, Roofing Services Unlimited

Re-roof Duplex 15 W 7th Ave., $6,000, Roofing Services Unlimited

Residential ADA ramp 1107 E 21st Ave., $1,500, Miller, P. Russell and Doris Ann Rev. Trust

Tear-off & reroof 2329 Hawthorne Ln., $13,000, Ark Valley Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 1504 Brookwood Dr., $10,000, Ark Valley Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 3109 Inverness Rd., $23,000, Ark Valley Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 16 29th Ct., $12,000, Ark Valley Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 1410 W 15th Ave., $7,500, Ark Valley Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 2401 N Tyler St., $6,000, Ark Valley Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 3900 Fox Fire St., $7,500, Ark Valley Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 101 W Avenue F, $3,000, Raya, Mark

Re-roof house with attached garage 705 W 25th Ave., $1,800, Kauffman, Mark and Cristina M.

Tear-off, re-deck & reroof 119 S Maple St., $5,000, Vega Roofing LLC

Replacement siding & reroof garage 601 N Monroe St., $950, Railsback, Anthony Kent

Interior Remodel, kitchen & bath 1630 N Severance St., Apt 2, $20,700, T.E.C.H, INC

Remodel bath & add bath in basement 121 E 12th Ave., $2,500, Koontz, Daniel A. and Jeanne C. Trust

Replace basement wall foundation 821 E Avenue A, $7,000, Eure, Sharon A.

Tear-off & reroof 3907 Deer Ridge Dr., $20,600, Ark Valley Inc.

Reroof 917 E 13th Ave., $7,400, Ark Valley Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 1504 Aurora Dr., $10,000, Red Rock Construction Inc.

Tear-off & reroof (1506-1508 Duplex) 1506 Aurora Dr., $9,000, Red Rock Construction Inc.

Tear-off & reroof 1902 N Cone St., $8,900, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Tear-off & reroof house & garage 1906 N Cone St., $8,500, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Tear-off & reroof 1506 W 14th Ave., $9,800, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Replace siding & soffit 507 E 3rd Ave., $10,000, Preferred Roofing & Guttering

Detached storage unit 2113 N Hendricks St., $3,955, Gore, Michael Lee and Shelly Ann

Detached shed 10' x 14' 124 Carlton Rd., $3,000, Gomez Hernandez, Sergio Omar

Detached shed 2527 N Adams St., $5,100, Orrison, James F. and Lisa I.

Roof sections L,O,P & R; remove existing membrane & top layer wood fiber. Install new cover board & new adhered TPO membrane. Install new sheet metal flashing. Roof sections V,W, & X; cut the existing 2600 E 4th Ave., $45,557, Buckley Roofing Company Inc.