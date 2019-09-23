The Pratt High School cross country teams headed to Chaparral on Thursday, September 19 where they had 20 medalists between the JV and varsity teams. The varsity girls took home the first place plaque and the boys weren’t far behind at second place.

Individual medalists include senior Raul Orozco who won first place for his varsity race, and sophomore Addie Hoeme and junior Sian Helfrich who placed 2nd and 3rd in their races.

Senior runner Raul Orozco said the team is making great strides in performance this year.

“My teammates are maturing quickly,” Orozco said. “They are looking at the workouts and races in a confident and strong way.”

Not only has he seen improvement in his team, but also in himself.

“I have seen growth in myself in multiple different ways,” Orozco said.

He said his physical form has improved, and he is optimistic for his own and his team’s future.

“There will always be one goal for cross country and that is to improve every workout, stretch session, or race,” Orozco said.

Both boys and girls teams have set goals to win the League titles, as well as place in the top three at Regionals. At the end of the season, they hope to place well at state.

Orozco said community support, especially at home meets, is very important to the runners, as it gives them someone to make proud.

“Every runner loves one thing: a crowd cheering them on in any race,” Orozco said. “Every single person that shows up supporting my Greenbacks is very appreciated to every single one of our runners.”

Orozco says his favorite part about this season so far is the team bonding.

“The way I unite with all my teammates over jokes, games, runs, and dinners is a wonderful and enjoyable experience,” he said.