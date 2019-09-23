Newton spikers

2-3 at Maize

MAIZE — The Newton High School volleyball team went 2-3 Saturday at the Maize Invitational.

Newton fell to Derby 25-21, 25-12; and Goddard Eisenhower 26-16, 23-25, 25-17; beat Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 29-27, 25-21; lost to Valley Center 25-21, 25-18; and beat host Maize 25-14, 25-22.

Newton is 8-8 and plays at Salina South Tuesday with Maize.

Hesston falls

to Fort Scott

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team fell to Fort Scott Community College in four sets Friday at Yost Center.

Hesston fell 17-25, 25-11, 25-9, 25-15.

Tannah Tilley, Maddy Ward and MacKenzie Mordecai each had seven kills for Hesston. Marta Jantzi set 11 assisted, followed by Mordecai with nine. Jessica Wilson served two aces. Macey Murray had 14 digs, followed by Tilley with 11. Abby Busby and Ward each downed two blocks.

Hesston is 6-10, 0-1 in Jayhawk Conference play. The Larks host Allen County at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hesston women

fall to Dodge

DODGE CITY — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Dodge City Community College 2-0 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference play.

Scoring details weren’t reported.

Hesston is 2-5, 1-4 in conference play, and hosts Pratt Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Sieber Field.

HC men fall

to Dodge City

DODGE CITY — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Dodge City Community College 13-1 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference play at Dodge City.

Scoring details weren’t reported.

Hesston is 3-5, 0-4 in conference play, and hosts Pratt Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.