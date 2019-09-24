A 26-year-old man was behind bars Tuesday afternoon in connection with a stabbing incident in which a woman was seriously injured earlier in the day just west of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man as identified as Joshua Ishmael Keeling, of Topeka.

According to Topeka police Lt. Andrew Beightel, Keeling was located and apprehended Tuesday morning near S.W. 7th and Topeka Boulevard.

Keeling was booked at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held in connection with attempted second-degree murder. No bond had been set pending his first appearance before a Shawnee County District Court judge at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, jail officials said.

Police and emergency responders were sent around 2:56 a.m. Tuesday to 401 S.W. Jackson, which is the regional headquarters for American Medical Response ambulance, where a 27-year-old woman had gone seeking treatment for what appeared to be serious stab wounds to her back, Beightel said.

AMR personnel treated the victim and quickly transported her to an area hospital. Police around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday said her condition had stabilized and that she was expected to survive.

Based on information from their investigation, police said, they established Keeling as a suspect in the case and located him a short time later about two blocks west and three blocks south of where the crime was believed to have occurred.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, three police cars were at a residence at 214 S.W. 4th Ave., a half-block west of the AMR office at S.W. 4th and Jackson. Two patrol cars were parked in front of the residence while another car was in a grassy lot on the west side of the home with its lights on, illuminating the house.

Anyone with information may call Topeka police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.