The Greenbacks continue to face formidable foes on the gridiron, showing improvement every game.

Pratt went face-to-face with another challenging football competitor on Friday, Sep. 20. The Hesston Swathers were victorious over the Greenbacks, winning with a score of 26-0.

The Swathers took the lead in the first quarter with a 66 yard run. They attempted to make an extra two points, but failed to get the ball to the end zone. Hesston scored another touchdown in the first quarter, and failed again in making the extra points with a run. In the second quarter, the Swathers added to their lead by scoring another two touchdowns, getting the extra points with a field goal. The second half was uneventful in scoring, but the Greenbacks held the defensive line.

“I loved how the defense continued to get stops and make big plays,” said Greenback senior Hunter Huber.

Head coach Brent Hoelting agreed, besides a few mistakes on the defensive side.

“We can build on our defensive effort,” Hoelting said. “I thought we played well defensively outside of a couple of blown assignments.”

Up to this point, the losses haven’t yet affected hope for the playoffs at the end of the season.

“The good news is,” Coach Hoelting said, “as far as the playoffs go, the first three games don't mean anything.”

The opponents of this season have taken advantage of the Greenbacks’ weaknesses.

“We have played three really good football teams so far who have been able to capitalize on every mistake we have made,” Hoelting said. “We are playing well physically, but we have to do a better job in the mental game.”

To help the mental side of the game, the team will continue to grow together.

“The team has realized that the bond we have has to be tight,” Huber said. “We all have to be brothers on and off the field. We have to get excited and feed off of each others’ energy.”

Huber and Camdon Nickleson have played a part in keeping the team’s mentality positive.

“Hunter Huber and Camdon Nickelson have done a great job of being leaders and providing support and encouragement for their teammates,” Hoelting said.

The team learned from Friday night’s loss and have their sights set on improvement and incipient success.

“I’d say I learned that we still have some things that we need to correct,” Huber said. “We are so close to being so good and going so far.”

There were a few injuries on the field Friday night, and the affect of those on next Friday’s game is still unknown.

“We definitely have some injuries to monitor,” Hoelting said. “We are waiting to see on a few injuries how severe they are we will know more next week.”

Moving forward, the team continues with the same goal they started the season with.

“We plan on focusing on ourselves and improving every day,” Hoelting said.

Hoeting says the team is grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

“The community of Pratt is tremendous,” Hoelting said. “They provide a great amount of support for our program and we are very appreciative of all they do for us.”

The Greenbacks will face the Larned Indians as visitors this Friday, Sep. 27.