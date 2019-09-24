The Skyline Thunderbirds of Pratt keep an unblemished record alive with top defensive effort Friday.

The 2-0 Skyline Thunderbirds tested their unblemished record against the Argonia & Attica Titans last Friday and got the win, 42-20, extending that winning streak to three games.

SHS got the ball rolling in the first quarter on a touchdown run by Jesus Casas. The T-Birds kept the Titans scoreless in the first while adding another score by Braden Tyler. The two-point conversion was good, making it 14-0 after the first quarter.

A&A got on the board with two scores in the second quarter, while Casas added two more touchdowns to his first-quarter score, making the score at half 26-14 for the T-Birds.

After the break, the Titans were able to get into the end zone first, closing the scoring gap to six, 26-20. The Thunderbirds stifling defense held the Titans scoreless for the rest of the game with just 55 total yards of offense allowed in the last two quarters.

Skyline’s Eli Temanson scored a rushing TD, and Cases crossed the line for the fourth time. When the final buzzer sounded, it was 42-20, Skyline.

“So proud of our guys and how they are fighting on defense. We didn't get the turnovers like last week but Coach Eddy and the guys are finding ways to shut people down in critical moments of these games,” said head coach Andrew Nation.

Temanson had a monster night on both sides of the ball, leading SHS in rushing yards with 178 and one touchdown. On defense, he was the leading tackler with 9 including 3 for loss.

Casas had 4 touchdowns on his way to 117 rushing yards. Tyler contributed 90 rushing yards, 1 touchdown, and 8 tackles, 2 of them for a loss.

Brock Montgomery was another important piece to the defensive effort with 7 tackles, which included 3 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks.

The Thunderbirds travel to Moundridge High School September 27, where they will look to continue their undefeated season. Game time 7 p.m.



