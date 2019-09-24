1. Hey Little Hutch Preschool STEM Family Night: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Our Redeemer Early Learning Center, 407 E. 12th Ave., Hutchinson. Hey Little Hutch and Wichita's Exploration Place invite families of children ages 3 to 5 for this free, fun, interactive and educational evening filled with activities built around science, technology, engineering and math — and healthy snacks. The first 20 families through the door will receive STEM-based make-'n'-take bags.

2. Men Only — It's a Wrap: Classic Fajitas: 6 p.m. Sept. 24, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Exploring tortillas with flavors from around the world. Cost is $45 per person. Register at 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or come in to 1 S. Main in downtown Hutchinson and sign up in person.

3. Chunky Pumpkins: 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Bottle & Brush, 129 E. 4th Ave., Hutchinson. Paint, distress and decorate three wood pumpkins. Cost is $18. Reserve spots via the Bottle & Brush Facebook page.