Autumn is upon us. School has started, the air has a different feel and many of the flowers are fading. As fall approaches, it is nice to see spider lilies starting to pop up out of the ground from nowhere. I have an area where nothing is growing and then suddenly spider lilies adorn the garden. These gorgeous bright red flowers bejeweled with long, curling filaments are a welcomed sight this time of year, usually after a nice soaking rain.



I have always known them as spider lilies but the proper name is Lycoris radiata. Some people along the coast, especially in Florida, refer to them as hurricane lilies, since they bloom during hurricane season. It is always fun to see these flowers as they are unfettered by foliage and just appear suddenly.



These Southern heirlooms bring back memories of my childhood where they bloomed in my mother’s garden. I used to pick them and take them to my teacher each fall, a wonderful memory I associate with spider lilies.



The flowers break through the ground and within a few days, they show the interesting flower. I love the different and intriguing shape of the bloom with the long stamens resembling spider legs. They have a very open and delicate look. These flowers appear on a strong stem that is about 18 inches in height.



Spider lilies are not as common as they were when I was a child. They were always considered pass along plants. Even though their popularity has dwindled, you will see them blooming around old farmhouses in the countryside and long-established homes in town. There is an old abandon house I pass each fall just to see the large clump of these dramatic flowers blooming at the edge of the road. Being deer- and rodent-resistant has ensured their longevity.



After the bloom fades, the foliage will emerge. The foliage happens to be about 14 inches long and a quarter-inch in width. It is dark green with a lighter green center similar to liriope or monkey grass. The plant keeps its foliage until the following spring and then disappears, leaving a blank space in my garden for the flowers to appear unencumbered in the fall.



I have been told Lycoris hate to be moved, but I have divided them over the years. I will say, that not all the newly planted bulbs produce a flower the first year. I think it has to do with size and the amount of foliage that is with each bulb. For the smaller bulbs, it takes two years for them to produce a flower. I am careful to make sure that each bulb has some foliage or they will not live to produce a flower. In this case, leave these smaller bulbs attached to the neighboring bulb. I will admit, I have only divided them twice over the years, so I am not an expert at this.



These flowers are considered a Southern heirloom since they are grown more in the South. They will grow in USDA zones 6 to 9 or 10. This means they grow about from Maryland to Florida and over to Texas or in those zone areas. I am told they will grow in cooler areas if a thick layer of mulch is added, but I cannot attest to this.



Spider lilies do exist in other colors such as white, pink and yellow. I have the red old–timey ones in my garden, but the catalogs are very tempting to try other colors. They are a little pricey, so I have not taken the bait yet.



If you do decide to plant some of these magical flowers, you need to remember to do a few things. They like a rich organic soil that is well drained and it can even dry out in the summer. There are not many bulbs that can take wet soil very long. You should pick a permanent place to plant them since every time you move them you could lose a year of flowers. I find that they grow nicely in an area where they are under deciduous trees. The foliage of spider lilies likes full sun in the winter months. This gives shade for the flowers when blooming so the flowers last longer and are not as likely to burn in the hot sun. I have acidic soil, so I need to add some lime every five or six years to keep the soil more neutral.



I also want to mention that of the two areas where I have them planted, one group blooms a good two weeks before the other area. I am sure this has to do with the amount of sun they get and the temperature of the soil. This gives me flowers over a longer period, which is really nice.



I love to cut them and have them in the house. Whether you enjoy them in the house or in the garden, I think they are worth growing a few of them.



Betty Montgomery is a master gardener and author of “Hydrangeas: How To Grow, Cultivate & Enjoy,” and “A Four-Season Southern Garden.” She can be reached at bmontgomery40@gmail.com.