Mendi Cotter, daughter of Mike and Patrice Egging in Pratt, was killed in a tragic accident on U.S. 54 earlier this week. Friends in Pratt remember her.

Patrice Egging has made it her mission to reach out through her Facebook page to sorrowing families who have lost loved ones.

Now, friends are reaching out to Egging and family as they mourn the loss of 30-year-old daughter Mendi Cotter, who was killed in a traffic vehicle accident Monday morning on U.S. 54 in western Sedgwick County.

“Mendi had many friends in Pratt who have reached out to us with love,” Egging said. “It means so much to me and to her dad, Mike.”

“Mendi was always a ‘Daddy’s Girl’,” Egging said. “She really touched his heart when she gave him a handkerchief on her wedding day, embroidered with the message, “Dad, a Father holds his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever.’”

A graduate of Skyline High School where she started on a path that led her to a career in photography, Cotter also attended Pratt Community College and Ft. Hays State University.

Cotter was a familiar face at Pratt Public Library from April 2013 to December 2016 where she served as Young Adult Librarian and also had charge of marketing and offered tech-assistance to library patrons.

After relocating to Wichita to become the bride of widowed Jason Cotter and mother to two grade-school children, Cotter continued her photography while she worked full-time. She was employed by St. Paul University Parish at Wichita State University as communications director and working toward a master’s degree in communications, according to Egging, who said Jason is a fulltime student at WSU, on track to graduate with a degree in education.

“Mendi loved, loved, loved her nieces and nephews,” Egging said. “The Freeman, Hamm and Egging kids all loved Mendi, too.”.

Cotter was actively involved with Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Wichita as well and Egging has learned that Mendi’s ‘Little Sister’ will be attending the funeral.

“Mendi and Jason and the kids all attended daily Mass. They were very faithful. All of them were about serving and helping others,” Egging said.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Wichita, preceded by Rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Downing and Lehay Mortuary has charge of services.

Egging said memorial gifts may be made to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Wichita or to St. Paul’s Parish on WSU Campus.