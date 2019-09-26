Shawnee County Commission chairman Bob Archer got a standing ovation from those present at the end of Thursday's commission meeting, which was his last on that body.

A standing-room-only crowd filled all 35 public seats in the commission chambers at Thursday's meeting, where various speakers bid farewell to Archer while praising him for having helped make Shawnee County a better place to live, work and play.

"You have been an integral part of this community's forward momentum," said Curtis Sneden, senior vice president for the Greater Topeka Partnership.

A reception was held in the commission chambers after Thursday's meeting for Archer, whose last day on that body will be Sunday.

The Shawnee County Republican Party Precinct Committee will meet to choose Archer's replacement at 7 p.m. Friday at the Lake Shawnee Event Center, 3025 S.E. Croco Road.

Archer was a Topeka city councilman from 2009 until he took a seat on the commission in 2013 after winning election as a Republican.

His decision to leave the commission comes as Archer — who announced in April 2017 that he had non-Hodgkins lymphoma and would receive strong chemotherapy — continues to receive chemotherapy treatments but says they are much milder. Still, he said, he needs some time off.

Archer received plaques and gifts at Monday's meeting from representatives of the Fraternal Order of Police and the county's sheriff's office, corrections department and health department.

He received a plaque featuring the Lake Shawnee Golf Course flag from fellow Commissioners Kevin Cook and Bill Riphahn and all the county's department heads.

The plaque was signed by both commissioners and all those department heads, as well as by professional golfer Gary Woodland, Cook said.

"It's been a privilege and an honor to be here with you," Riphahn told Archer.

County park services director Randy Luebbe recalled how Archer — as a city councilman — worked with former Commissioner Shelly Buhler to lead efforts that successfully brought about the Jan. 1, 2012, merger of city and county parks and recreation departments under county control.

"We had tried for, I think, 30 years to consolidate the departments, so thank you for that," he said.

Archer got the last word Thursday.

"It has been an honor and a highlight of my life to be a Shawnee County commissioner," he said.

Archer said that though he "hated the attention" he got, working with the county's employees had been a "dream come true" for him.

Archer mentioned various county department heads by name while telling them he would miss them, and added that he would miss the county's employees.

He concluded by saying that every time he has spoken to one of those employees, "I've always felt better about myself and always felt better about the future of Shawnee County."