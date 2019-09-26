A Nebraska woman died from injuries she suffered in a one-vehicle, rollover crash Wednesday night in Finney County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday on US-50 highway, about six miles east of Garden City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup truck was westbound on US-50 when it had tire damage, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The patrol said the truck then left the roadway to the north and rolled two times. The right-side passenger was ejected and was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, where she was pronounced dead.

The fatality victim was identified as Guadalupe Adame-Leon, 72, of Schuyler, Neb. The patrol said Adame-Leon wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, Rafael Marino-Ortiz, 54, of Schuyler, Neb., was transported to St. Catherine Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger in the pickup truck, Cristina Solache-Tellez, 45, of Lexington, Neb., also was transported to St. Catherine Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Solache-Telez wasn't wearing a seat belt.