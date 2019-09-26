Lawrence E. “Larry” Gayer, 94, a lifetime resident of McPherson County, passed away peacefully on Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019) surrounded by family at The Cedars, McPherson. He worked for National Cooperative Refinery Association for 38 years and was Supervisor of the Maintenance Planning and Scheduling Dept. at the time of his retirement in 1985.

Larry was born October 10, 1924, in McPherson, the son of Ellis S. and Gertrude May (Post) Gayer. He attended Mt. Pleasant Country School for five years and Roosevelt grade school. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1942 and attended McPherson College.

He joined the U.S. Navy in July, 1943. He served in a dive bomber squadron in Asiatic-Pacific Theater and was honorably discharged in April, 1946, as a U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate (H) 3rd Class and had received the Victory, American Campaign, and Asiatic-Pacific Campaign medals. Larry was very proud of his military service.

Larry was united in marriage to Betty C. Barber on October 5, 1947, in McPherson. He married Berniece M. (Moeller) Inloes on September 6, 1969, at First United Methodist Church, McPherson.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, American Legion Post #24, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2715. He played semi-pro baseball and coached Babe Ruth teams, Legion Baseball teams, and ladies slow-pitch softball for 17 years. He took Boy Scouts to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and to the Charles L. Sommers Canoe Base in Minnesota while Scoutmaster of BSA Troop #117.

Larry enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, boating, and sports of any kind. He loved to attend the activities of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also spent many hours in his woodworking shop, making items for family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Berniece of the home; son, Jeffrey Gayer and wife, Valerie, of Wichita; daughters, Linda Totman and husband, Don, of McPherson, and Nanci Shaw and husband, Dennis, of McPherson; step-sons, Roger Inloes and wife, Terri, of Danville, California and Douglas Inloes of North Smithfield, Rhode Island; step-daughters, Karen Nelson and husband, Gary, of Lawrence, Diane Levens and husband, Joe, of Pittsburg, and Ellen Gray and husband, Dan, of Basehor; brother, Glenn Gayer of McPherson; sister, Barbara Eberle of McPherson; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Frederick and LaMarr, sister, Geraldine Geiman, and great-granddaughter, Emeri Gayer.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Lacey Wheeler officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family atwww.stockhamfamily.com.