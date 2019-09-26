The Saline County Sheriff's Office said a go-kart and bicycles were stolen in a burglary in Smolan.

At 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Amanda Myers, 32 of Salina, reported that items she had stored in a shed at 3608 W. Smolan Rd. in Smolan were stolen.

Myers moved from the Smolan residence around Sept. 11 of this year. When she returned, she discovered a two-seat Coleman go-kart and three bicycles were taken from the shed and the lock was missing.

The go-kart was valued at $700 and the bikes, one purple, one white and one of an unknown color, were valued at $60 each.