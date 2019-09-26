Salina police said a woman passed counterfeit bills at three separate locations Wednesday.

At 11:15 a.m. at Ace Hardware, 321 S. Broadway Blvd. a woman purchased a lighter, gummy bears and two toy guns for a total of around $34. She then used a counterfeit $100 bill and got $66 in change back.

At noon the same day, at Casey's, 215 W. Crawford St. the same woman used another counterfeit $100 bill to purchase $20 worth of gas and received $80 back.

Finally, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at CD Tradepost, 2342 Planet Ave., the woman used yet another counterfeit $100 bill and purchased two vinyl records valued at $39 and attempted to open an account at the store for $5. She received $56 in change back.

Police say the woman is white, around 32 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds with dark hair. She was wearing a white shirt, a red checkered skirt and long, black socks at all three locations. She has been identified by police but has not yet been arrested.