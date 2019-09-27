Faulty smoke detectors and fluorescent lights keep firefighters on the move.

Three fire calls in three days kept Pratt emergency and fire crews on edge this week, but there were no fires to put out at all three calls.

"Tuesday evening, during the storms, we responded to a call at the 7 Boutique Hotel on the west side of Pratt," said Fire Chief David Kramer. "A water leak from the storm got into the smoke detectors and set off the fire alarms. There was no fire there."

On Wednesday, September 25, employees at Doug Reh Chevrolet on Pratt's First Street, 1501 E. Hwy 54, noticed light smoke in the parts room, hovering on the ceiling and called for assistance just after 9 a.m.

"We noticed a familiar smell when we got there," Kramer said. "It was determined that the smoke was coming from a faulty fluorescent light fixture. It's something we've smelled before."

The matter was fully investigated but no fire resulted from the faulty light wiring. The all clear signal went out 9:49 a.m.

A third call had fire and emergency response teams going to the 300 block of North Main Street in Pratt on Friday morning at about 7:45 a.m.

"That one turned out to be just a faulty smoke alarm," Kramer said.



