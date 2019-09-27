Students and faculty participate Wednesday in 'See you at the Pole' activities

On September 25, students, teachers, parents, and administration of Skyline and Pratt Schools took time out of their morning to say a prayer for different areas of the community. Some prayed out loud, while others kept their words to themselves. Their participation was part of a nationwide event that happens every fourth Wednesday in September in public and private schools.

“The kids at Skyline, the teachers, staff, support personnel, everyone, matter to me. I'm grateful for the opportunity to pray together with students and others for those I care deeply about,” said Mike Neifert.

Neifert, a local pastor and cross country coach at Skyline, is the sponsor for Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), a group of athletes that meet regularly to worship and grow closer to God and that helped organize the prayer at the pole event.

At Pratt High School, students met Wednesday morning around their school flag pole to join their voices in prayer with others across the nation for the annual See You at the Pole event.

Student Colby Barradas played guitar and sang “Death was Arrested.” FCA/FCS president Kahrie led students gathered in prayer. At Pratt, the event was also sponsored by FCA / FCS organizations.