CROSS COUNTRY

Southeast of Saline Inv.

Halstead results

m-medalist

7th Grade Girls: (2 mile) — 8. Zoe Mayfield 15:22.27-m, 15. Amare Nedich 16:45.78-m.

7th Grade Boys: (2 mile) (2nd Place Full Team) — 6. Chase Allmon 13:37.78-m, 7. Keaston Shields 13:38.00-m, 16. Caden Harmon 14:29.90, 24. Ethan Wilcox 15:01.15, 38. Finneas Howard 16:15.94, 41. Daniel Beck 16:37.66.

8th Grade Girls: (2 mile) — 6. Dominique Schutte 14:07.56-m, 21. Brooklyn Wilkinson 16:33.48, 22. Kyree Shields 16:34.50, 24. Molly Unruh 16:48.98.

8th Grade Boys: (2 mile) — 16. Eli Gerber 13:47.50, 23. Beckham Lee 14:19.65.

Varsity Girls: (5K) (Short Course 2.95) — 19. Parker Schroeder 22:56.79-m, 25. Leah Weber 24:02.59-m, 27. Grace Lee 24:39.98, 31. Katelyn Drake 25:51.92.

Varsity Boys: (5K) (Short Course 2.95) — 15. Gage Carr 17:35.46-m, 17. Thomas Porch 17:56.05-m, 30. Spencer Johnson 18:29.50, 33. Dawson Driskill 18:40.62, 36. Blake Bush 18:46.54, 40. Anthony Floro 18:57.26, 62. Hayden Davis 20:58.91.

JV Boys: (5K) (Short Course 2.95) — 1. Isaac Radke 17:36.73-m, 8. Austin Radke 19:07.76-m, 10. Aiden Allmon 19:17.41-m.

17. Nickolas Mendez 20:15.25, 33. Andrew Thompson 22:11.86, 44. Max Cubbage 23:48.73, 46. Micah Engrebretsen 24:15.70.

Railer gymnasts

fourth at meet

OLATHE — The Newton High School gymnastics team put a full team together to claim a fourth-place finish Thursday at the Olathe West Invitational.

Olathe East won at 102.25, followed by Olathe Northwest at 94.75, Lawrence Free State at 93.15 and Newton at 91.35. Hesston scored a 29.1.

Toria Thaw took seventh in all-around at 32.3, claiming a fifth-place medal in the floor exercises at 8.55 and sixth-place in vault at 8.8.

Becca Meyer scored a 29.5 all-around. Elisa Fernandez scored a 29.2 all-around.

Hesston’s Alejandra Medina scored a 29.1 all-around.

“This was a tough meet with the top two teams in the state there, “ Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said “We did fairly well with Toria Thaw returning after being out two weeks with an injury and Elise Jantz adding two more events. She should be able to do All Around at our next meet which is the Newton Invitational. Toria places in two events and we had several personal bests from several girls.”

Newton hosts the Newton Invitational at 11 a.m. Oct. 5.

Olathe West Inv.

Thursday

Team scores — Olathe East 102.25, Olathe Northwest 94.75, Lawrence Free State 93.15, Newton 91.35, Lawrence 89.4, Olathe West 61.5, Hesston 29.1.

Newton scores

All-Around — 7. Toria Thaw 32.3, 12. Becca Meyer 29.5, 15. Elisa Fernandez 29.2.

Vault — 6. Thaw 8.8, 15. Meyer 8.2, 17. Fernandez 8.0, Elise Jantz 8.0, 24. Janessa Sutton 7.2.

Uneven parallel bars — 8. Thaw 7.2, 13. Jantz 6.45, 14. Fernandez 6.4, 18. Meyer 6.1.

Balance beam — 9. Thaw 7.75, 15. Fernandez 7.2, 18. Meyer 6.85, 20. Jantz 6.55, 23. Georgia Garcia 6.15.

Floor exercises — 5. Thaw 8.55, 9. Meyer 8.35, 14. Fernandez 7.6, 21. Elena DeLeon 6.7, 22. Garcia 6.5.

Hesston results — Alejandra Medina: 11. vault 8.5, 16. bars 6.3, 17. beam 6.9, 17. floor 7.4, 16. all-around 29.1.

Newton soccer

team falls

GODDARD — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team fell to Goddard Eisenhower 6-1 Tuesday in Goddard.

Armando Alvarez scored for Newton.

The Railers are 3-4-1 and play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hutchinson.

The Newton JV downed Eisenhower 1-0. Gerardo Torres scored with an assist from Misael Campos. The junior varsity is 5-0-1 and plays at Hutchinson at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hesston falls

in dual meet

GARDEN PLAIN — The Hesston High School volleyball team fell to Garden Plain in a dual meet in four sets.

Hesston fell 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-21.

Hesston is 12-3 and plays Tuesday at Hoisington with Halstead.

Junior varsity — Hesston 2 def. Garden Plain 25-14, 17-25, 15-13; Garden Plain def. Hesston 3 25-14, 22-25, 19-17.