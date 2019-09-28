HESSTON — The Newton High School girls’ golf team played back-to-back 18-hole tournaments in two days.

The play will familiarize the Railers with the new state format, which will be 36 holes over two days.

Friday at the Buhler Invitational, Newton placed ninth out of 13 scoring teams at 411. Buhler won at 367, followed by Winfield at 371 and Andover Central at 372.

Newton’s Mallory Seirer tied for eighth at 92.

Thursday, Newton placed fifth at the Arkansas City-Winfield Invitational at the Winfield Country Club. Newton shot a 465. Winfield won at 395, followed by Bishop Carroll at 419 and Derby at 428.

Seirer tied for 10th at 107.

Newton competes Thursday at the Hutchinson Invitational at Carey Park.

Buhler Inv.

Friday

Hesston GC

Par 71, 4,709 yds.

Team scores — Buhler 367, Winfield 371, Andover Central 372, Andale 378, Circle 385, Goddard Eisenhower 394, Concordia 396, Cheney 405, Newton 411, Campus 447, Augusta 457, Pratt 473, Clay Center 482.

Top 10 — 1. Shauna Lee And.Ct. 36-35—71, 2. Morgan Brasser And. 37-37—74, 3. Abby Donovan Con. 40-41—81, 4. Haley Miller Buh. 43-42—85, 5. Callie Cooper Buh. 40-48—88, 6. Elly Bertholf Win. 44-45—89, 7. Madi Michaelis Cir. 42-47—89, 8. Mallory Seirer New. 47-45—92, 9. Jaela Albers And. 45-47—92, 10. Chaney Littell Win. 45-47—92.

Other Newton scores — 30. Lindsey Warsnak 51-51—102, 41. Jaye Skinner 54-54—108, 45. Cadence Altum 55-54—109, 60. Ember Suter 57-63—120, 62. Alondra Valle 64-58—122.

Ark City-Winfield Inv.

Thursday

Winfield CC

Par 73, 5,491 yds.

Team scores — Winfield 395, Bishop Carroll 419, Derby 428, Arkansas City 456, Newton 465, Wichita Southeast 531.

Top 10 — 1. Elly Bertholf Win. 44-45—89, 2. Zoey Lee WSR 46-46—92, 3. Celine Mendoza Win. 49-49—98, 4. Ashleigh Mauler BC 49-52—101, 5. Bella Wood Ark.Ct.41-60—101, 6. Macey Truitt Der. 55-48—103, 7. Kate Stuckey BC 52-51—103, 8. Chaney Littell Win. 52-52—104, 9. Kenzie Graham Win. 51-53—104, 10. Mallory Seirer New. 55-52—107.

Other Newton scores — 17. Jaye Skinner 54-56—110, 24. Alyssa Lujano 60-60—120, 26. Lindsey Warsnak 69-59—128, 31. Anna Harder 69-73—142.