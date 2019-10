Charley and Jane Weathers, of Salina, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary in October. They were married Oct. 2, 1954, at Roanoke Presbyterian Church, Kansas City, Mo., on Jane's grandparents' fiftieth wedding anniversary.

Their children are: son, Charles and wife Mitsuko, and their daughter, Erika, of Ashiya, Japan; daughter, Sydney Earle and her daughter, Mallory, both of Indianapolis; and son, Casey and wife Corinne, and their children, Aubrey and Charlie, all of Fishers, Ind.