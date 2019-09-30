Saline County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a woman for drugs and weapons after a report of shoplifting at Wal-Mart.

At 11:58 a.m. Sunday, sheriff's officers stopped an orange Chevrolet Silverado in the 1900 block of W. Old 40 Highway. The vehicle was suspected in connection to shoplifting at the 2900 S. Ninth St. store.

The sheriff's office said the driver, Emily Enloe, 28, of Salina, had a syringe, methamphetamine and a suspended license. A revolver was also found in the vehicle, which had illegal tags.

Enloe was arrested in connection to charges of illegal vehicle tags, a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a weapon for possession of a firearm as a controlled substance user.

The sheriff's office also said a man in the vehicle, Jason Wooster, was taken into custody by Salina Police for the shoplifting incident.