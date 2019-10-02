A Cunningham man was injured in an early-morning crash Tuesday in Kingman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Keith W. House, 79, of Cunningham, was northbound on 170th Avenue in a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe about 6:45 a.m. when he moved to the edge of the road for oncoming traffic.

His vehicle dropped off the edge, and House overcorrected. He drove into the southbound lane, where he sideswiped a 2015 Chevy pickup driven by Marlin Jay King, 37, of Abbyville, struck a trailer pulled by the truck and then ended up in a ditch.

King was not hurt.