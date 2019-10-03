A historically controversial play will continue to challenge audience assumptions new and old on a Cloud County Community College stage next week, organizers said.

“This season’s theme is ‘Identity,’ ” said Violette Kjeldgaard. “I chose Moliere’s ‘Tartuffe’ as our classical piece this year because it examines the idea of identity in many facets: identity within a family unit, a societal unit, a spiritual unit, and false identities.”

Kjeldgaard is the CCCC Theatre and Communications instructor and director for the program’s 2019 production of “Tartuffe.” The theatre department will present the comedic play 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12 — with a 3 p.m. matinee Oct. 13 — in Cook Theatre on the school’s Concordia campus, 2221 Campus Dr., Concordia.

First performed before King Louis XIV in 1664, “Tartuffe” is a commentary on hypocrisy and impiety. After its first performance, it immediately attracted criticism for its perceived attacks on the Catholic Church, and was censored.

Blinded by admiration, Orgon, a property-owning French man, brings the poor and insincere Tartuffe into his home and arranges for his daughter to marry him, according to a synopsis provided by the school. Various members of the family then attempt to have Tartuffe thrown out. Orgon is a man of property, duped by the false piety of the penniless Tartuffe.

Though traditionally a mostly male cast, CCCC’s production of "Tartuffe" will feature a mostly female cast, including several women cast as male characters.

“ 'Tartuffe,' while comical, helps us examine our own identities and how we view others,” Kjeldgaard said. “We added an additional dimension by flipping the typical roles. Classically, all roles in theatre were played by men; women were not allowed on stage. In our version of 'Tartuffe,' nearly all characters are played by females, excluding the legal personnel, who are played by men. I hope this additional twist to the themes of identity lead to further discussion."

The cast includes Makayla Hollerich, Beloit, as Orgon; Allison Bishop, Clay Center, as Cleanthes; Chloe Springfield, Ness City, as Dorina; Belle Chavey, Concordia, as Mariana; Rusti Bassett, Jansen, Neb., as Valere (Mariana); Grace Beikman, Linn, as Tartuffe; Jessica Pendleton, Manhattan, as Elmira; Ryah Klima, Concordia, as Damis (Valere); Dylan Bray, Concordia, as M. Loyal; and Phillip Shirkey, Concordia, as Exempt.

This CCCC production will also be adjudicated by representatives from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival — a national program for theatre education excellence — meaning the production will have the opportunity to compete at the region’s festival in January.

“The adjudication process is useful for those involved in the production because of the feedback that is received from a theatre professional,” Kjeldgaard said. “This doesn’t change how we approach the production in any way, but it provides more than my voice to the students, and it provides me with another voice on the production, which is always welcome. Furthermore, the opportunity to attend the festival for our region offers students the chance to participate in workshops, attend and compete in the various fields, audition for summer programs and jobs, and make vital connections with the theatre community.

“This is all very exciting and an important aspect for a small and growing program.”