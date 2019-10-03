Hank Schurz, 61, Phillips County, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home.

He was born December 27, 1957, in Logan to Walter H. and Georgine M. (Bittel) Schurz. He was an equipment operator for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

He married Linda C. Smith on June 25, 1988, in Hays.

Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Sara Olson, Phillipsburg, and Beth Schurz, Hesston; three brothers, Shannon, Speed, Bob, Bonner Springs, and Rick, Olathe; and two sisters, Dena Vehige, Hays, and Connie Breese, Quinter.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Huck Boyd Community Center, Phillipsburg. Burial will take place prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery, Logan.

A scriptural wake and rosary will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 p.m.

Friends may sign the book from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hank Schurz Memorial Fund, to be distributed to local cancer funds.

Condolences can be left at www.olliffboeve.com.