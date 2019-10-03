It's a First Friday Lunch and Learn opportunity to explore creativity October 5 in Pratt.

Pratt Photographer Dennis Hodges will be featured presenter for the Vernon Filley Art Museum’s First Friday Lunch programs this Friday, October 5, kicking off a fall season of new classes and other activities.

Hodges, who has recently returned from a photo exhibit in China, said he would challenge audience members with the question, “What’s holding you back?”

“I want my message to serve as an encouragement and reminder that creativity has no age limits,” Hodges said. “If you want to achieve something you can.”

The First Friday program is open free to the public and attendees are invited to bring their lunch to the museum at 421 South Jackson Street,

Filley Co-Director Brittany Novotny said.

Filly Art Museum Fall classes get underway next Tuesday, beginning with “Grandma’s Crocheted Rag Rugs,” taught by Jane Queal at Park Hills Country Club, open to ages eighth grade and up, $15 for two weekly sessions.

Tammy Poland will present “Paper Art-Stamp a Stack,” October 10, cost $25, for ages 14 up, and Mary McCune will present “Bejeweled Fantasy,” cost $60, for ages sixth grade up, October24, both at Park Hills Country Club.

Tiffany Riley will be instructor for the classes “Frankenstein Painting” for grades three through eighth on October 28 and “Kids Monster Décor” for grades two-plus on October 30, both at the ACE building.

Seven classes are scheduled for November, followed by two classes scheduled for December:

—” Kids Acrylic Animal Painting” for grades four and up, taught by Mary George Harden, November 2, at Park Hills Country Club, cost $35

— “Holiday Ornament Door Charm,” grades high school and up, taught by Lou Lynn Moss, November 6, cost $30

— “Fused Glass Christmas Ornaments,” ages 10 and up, taught by Glenda Howdyshell, November 7, $20

—“Barn Quilt,” ages sixth grade and up, taught by Tiffany Riley, November 8, cost $52

—“Pumpkin Painting Class,” ages 14 and up, taught by Maranda Hacker, November 12, cost $15

—”Adult Painting of Fall Landscape /Leaves on Canvas in Acrylics,” taught by Mary George Harden, December 3, cost $35

— “Kids Acrylic Christmas Tree Painting,” ages fourth grade and above, taught by Mary George Harden, December 7, cost $35

Registration for these classes and also for six classes starting in January may be completed either in person either at the museum or online www.vernonfilleyartmuseum.org/education/.

The Annual Filley Festival of Trees, Wreaths and Decoration Exhibit will open Wednesday, November 12, and run through Saturday, January 4, Novotny said.

There will be a Reception and Best of Show Award at the Filley on Sunday, November 24, from 2 to 4 p.m., which will be free and open to the public.

“The free admission is made possible, thanks to our generous sponsors, Bolen Office Supply, Pratt Energy, Maydew Thibault Optometry and The Peoples Bank,” Novotny said.