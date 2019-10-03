Emergency personnel are still on the scene investigating an incident reported late this afternoon.

Pratt County Law Enforcement and emergency personnel along with personnel from Larrison Mortuary, Pratt, removed a possible body from the Ninnescah River just north of pier 13 at the Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. A closed body bag was loaded on a stretcher into a white van.

Lake Road circling the county lake was blocked off after a call came in to the Pratt County Sheriff's office from the scene at approximately 4:15 p.m. A coroner was called in 4:40 p.m. to help investigate the situation.

No further information is available at this time as the scene is still being processed for evidence. A press release from the Pratt County Sheriff Department will be forthcoming.