The Army National Guard of Kansas gives Black Hawk helicopter rides in Pratt Wednesday.

What seemed to be a normal Wednesday morning for the administrators of Skyline Schools turned into a great adventure last week.

The Army National Guard of Kansas was on the campus of Pratt Community College on September 25.

They were in the area to help educate young people on the benefits that students can receive by joining the Army National Guard. They just happened to bring a some cool tools to catch attention, BlackHawk helicopters.

Herb McPherson, Diane House, and Becca Flowers, administrators at Skyline School, were called out to take a ride in the sky-high machines.

“It was a great view to see Pratt from above,” said House. “Of course I was pretty partial to seeing our awesome school district from the air.”