The Skyline Thunderbirds in Pratt are a force to be reckoned with this year.

On Friday, September 27, the Thunderbirds of Skyline High School traveled to Moundridge High School to battle the Wildcats on the gridiron. They came out with convincing 60-14 win, pushing their record to 4-0.

In the first quarter, Braden Tyler and Jesus Casas started things off for the T-Birds, each scoring rushing touchdowns. The Wildcats were unable to score in the first period.

On to the second quarter, where Tyler and Casas again took over the ball game for SHS. Tyler had two TD runs (15-yards, 50- yards) and Casas punched in two more scores (74- yards, 65-yard). The Wild- cats were able to get on the board, with two touch- downs before the half, making the score 44-14. After the break, the T- Birds were able to end the game early thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by Eli Temanson, and another score by Casas. Those two touchdowns would put the T-Birds up 60-14, enough for the 45 point mercy rule.

“It's exciting for these boys to get to 1-0 in dis- trict,” said head coach Andrew Nation. “Moundridge offense was very athletic and capable of scoring quickly. It was good to see our defense maintain our physical edge and shut their offense down like they did. Moundridge was equally athletic on the de- fensive line and capable of disrupting any offense. Our offensive line worked hard to create gaps for our backs to have a good night and our backs made some incredible individual plays to stretch runs for big gains. Really proud of our guys for dominating the way they did. That was a huge win for us. It was awesome to see the great community support for such a long road trip.”

Casas led the team with 247 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 19 at- tempts. Tyler added 151 yards and three scores, and Temanson chipped in 62 yards and one touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Temanson led the Thunderbirds with 13 tackles, including one sack, and two tackles for loss. Thomas Sturgeon and Enoch Walton each had seven tackles.

The Thunderbirds are back at home on Friday, October 4 against Little River. The T-Birds will look to go to 5-0 in front of their home crowd during homecoming week.