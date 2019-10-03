Suicide suspected in Pratt County death.

Update: Pratt County Sheriff James White has confirmed in an official press release Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. that a female was found deceased from hanging in the trees along the Ninnescah River near the Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake on October 3, 2019.

“Foul play is not suspected, and there is no evidence of danger to the public,” White said. “With due respect to the family, the identity of the person found is not being released at this time.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Pratt County Law Enforcement and emergency personnel along with personnel from Larrison Mortuary, Pratt, removed a possible body from the Ninnescah River just north of pier 13 at the Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. A closed body bag was loaded on a stretcher into a white van.

Lake Road circling the county lake was blocked off after a call came in to the Pratt County Sheriff's office from the scene at approximately 4:05 p.m. A coroner was called in 4:40 p.m. to help investigate the situation.

No further information is available at this time as the scene is still being processed for evidence. A press release from the Pratt County Sheriff Department will be forthcoming.