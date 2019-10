Pictures of the 2019 Pratt Homecoming Parade on Friday afternoon, downtown Pratt.

Class competitions, crowning ceremony and parade activities for Pratt High School 2019 Homecoming have taken place, all that remains is the evening football game and final tally of War on 54 food collection battle between Pratt and Kingman.

Named 2019 PHS King and Queen are Camden Nickelson and Kahrie Stegman. The Pratt Greenbacks take on Kingman at 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, October 4 at Zerger Field in Pratt.