Farmers in Pratt County, Stafford County and Kiowa County are working to get the corn in and the wheat planted.

Rain keeps interrupting fall harvest in many parts of south central Kansas. With fields wet from rain the last week in September to rain possible several days the first week in October, farmers are not getting much of a break to get in the fields.

Rex Robinson, manager of the Kanza Coop in Coats, said some dry land corn is still too wet and he has heard of only a couple of farmers that have finished cutting dry land. But across the county, dry land harvest is just now getting a good start. Robinson estimates about 30 percent of dry land corn had been harvested by the end of September.

“We’re still not quite ready yet,” Robinson said.

Moisture rates are varying greatly from a high of 20 percents down 13 percent. The difference in moisture content goes back to the spring when, once again, rain played a part in getting the crop planted. There was so much rain in the spring that planting schedules were delayed and farmers couldn’t plant.

“The rain just spread out the planting dates,” Robinson said.

Later planting dates will result in a shorter growing season and later ripening in the fall, Robinson said.

Right now, the fields planted before the rains are ready for harvest.

On the irrigated fields, farmers were just shutting systems off the last week in September so it will be a while until those fields are ready for harvest. Robinson said he had only heard of three irrigation farmers cutting.

The same rain that slowed up corn planting in the spring had a much bigger impact on the cotton acres. A substantial amount of cotton acres were simply not planted because it was too wet and cotton has a deadline for planting to reach full maturity and to get full insurance.

Fall wheat planting is moving but not fast. Some cover crop has been planted for grazing but many farmers are just waiting on fields to dry out.

“There’s probably a few hundred acres in the ground,” Robinson said.

Unfortunately, the same rains that are keeping the farmers from planting are also helping weeds grow.

The wheat that has already planted is coming up and is growing good thanks in part to some higher than normal temperatures.

The other fall crops, milo and soybeans, are still a ways from harvest. And with more rain predicted for the first weeks in October, harvest and planting could be delayed even longer.