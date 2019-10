A Coolidge man died in a fiery single-vehicle crash late Friday morning in Hamilton County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, William R. Reed, 62, was southbound on K-27 in a 1997 Ford pickup when his vehicle left the roadway and entered the west ditch.

The truck went through a field and struck a utility pole, and then caught fire.

It was undetermined if he was wearing a seat belt.

The crash occurred at 11:14 a.m. about 12 miles north of U.S. 50.