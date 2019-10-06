Annual Fall Festival is October 12, kicking off a 3-week fundraiser for Kiowa County teenager Brogan Tweedy, who is fighting a rare form of leukemia.

The Mullinville Rec Center Commission is hosting its annual Fall Festival with a fundraising twist for Borgan Tweedy this year on Oct 12.

“It’s been at least 8 years maybe 10,” Hannah Headrick said. “I don’t know how long it has been going on. I don’t keep track and we don’t date the T-shirts.”

Hendrick said her passion wasn’t about drawing attention to herself or the rec center commission, she and the team helping is just concerned about providing a fun safe event for the community and this year they are going to help one of their own Kiowa County residents Brogan Tweedy.

Tweedy who turns 13 on October 16, has been in Wichita ever since getting treatment for Leukemia.

The 3-week fundraising event for his medical expenses starts off with something billed as “a howling good time.”

“Oct 12 is the biggest part of the event,” Headricks said. “We plan to have contests for all ages and the community dinner happens on Oct 12. The Haunted House will be open all three Saturday’s of October, 12, 19, 26 from 7-9 p.m.”

All events will be taking donations at various times to help assist Brogan’s family with his medical expenses.

Alyssa Brown who loves to crochet will have handmade Brogan Beanies available for a donation for expenses.The Beanies will be in the leukemia color of orange.

This year’s Fall Festival Theme is “Wilderness Adventure” and guests are encouraged to dress up in hunting attire or as a wild animal. Prizes for the best Woodsman and Wild Animal costumes will be given out at the dinner.

On Saturday, Oct. 12, at noon, Touch a Truck takes place across the street from the gym, then at 12:30 the judging of the Pumpkin Cook-Off and Carving Contests begin, followed by Bounce House and Slides available 1-6 p.m. in the gym for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Duck Races are back this year at 2 p.m. and the Scavenger Hunt for 3-9 year-olds will meet in front of the Community Building at 3 p.m. and participants must have a smartphone. At 4:30 p.m. it is chili cook off time at the community building for judging and tasting at 5 p.m. The community will judge this event by being given a ticket to place their vote for their favorite chili with a $100 prize for the winner. The Rec Commission will end the day with a Community Dinner in the old elementary school cafeteria at 6 p.m. followed by the Haunted House open from 7-9 p.m.’

The $100 award for this years Medallion Hunt which ended almost as fast as it started will be awarded at the dinner along with other prizes. The hunt was won for the second year in a row by the father-daughter team of Brandon and Aubrey Gilchrist who found it the first week the clues was published on the city website September 18.

Those interested in participating in any of the contests may contact Hannah Headrick or look on Mullinville’s city website for more information.