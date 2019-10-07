KINGMAN — Kingman Community Hospital plans to launch a $2.5 million, year-long renovation project this spring.

The project will expand its rehabilitation and physical therapy options, double its specialty clinic space and make needed mechanical and electrical upgrades at the 50-year-old facility.

The work also will result in the relocation of the agency’s business and medical records offices out of the hospital to its neighboring Medical Arts building, said hospital CEO Shannan Flach.

Awarding of the low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development branch, through its Community Facilities Direct Loan Program, was announced last week.

The federal loan, awarded to Ninnescah Valley Health Systems Inc., is actually for $4.99 million, but about half the money will be used to pay off the balance of an existing higher interest loan remaining from a 2012 upgrade, Flach said.

She didn’t know the final loan rate, but said it would be around 3%, Flach said.

Changing spaces

Officials started looking two years ago into ways to make necessary updates within the 25-bed critical access hospital, including updating electrical panels in surgery, upgrading the hospital’s generator, new heating and air systems, and improved fire alarms.

At the same time, the hospital wanted to address efficiency and space issues with the Medical Clinic and its Rehab Department, Flach said.

“Although it would have been ideal to address more issues within the hospital related to space restrictions in the Emergency Room and Laboratory, the administration and board of directors were cautious not to spend more money than was financially feasible,” she said.

The modifications include moving its Family Practice Clinic to within the hospital from the Medical Arts building across the parking lot. That will allow providers to be closer to the Emergency Room, Inpatient and Outpatient services.

“Not only does it allow providers to be closer to the services, but it makes it much more convenient for patients to get lab and radiology services within a few steps,” she said.

With the move, its specialty clinic space will double, Flach said, from one exam room to two.

“We have several cardiologists who come in once a month and have clinics here,” she said. “We wanted enough space so that two doctors could be here at once.”

Original plans called for moving and remodeling the hospital’s Oncology Department, but they decided to leave it alone.

“The space allotted for their needs fits well, and it is close to parking and entrances,” Flach said. “It’s kind of sentimental space too. It’s on the corner, and it has great lighting. Some of our cancer patients are weak and they just want to look out a window as they get chemo for long hours.”

Wellness

With a new focus on community wellness as part of its strategic plan, the board decided to move its Rehabilitation and Therapy department to the Medical Arts building, giving it room to grow.

Health information and billing will also move to that building but in a more efficient smaller space.

“It (rehab) will get three times the space that it has now,” Flach said. “We’ll be able to add new and more current equipment that comes with today’s therapy services.”

“We started working on our wellness strategy by hiring a fulltime athletic trainer to help with sports injuries, and a dietician to teach our community about healthy eating habits,” Flach said.

“Other strategies we have in our plans include a community garden and anxiety/stress therapy services such as Art Therapy.”

Under a separate grant received this month, they plan to bring two art therapy students from Emporia State University to the hospital each week.

They’ll have the students work with patients in oncology, but also open services to the public.

“They focus on projects to relieve stress in patients, community members and employees,” she said.

Anyone interested in participating in Art Therapy services can call Kara Riehart-Bornholdt at 620-532-3147.

They hope to start construction on the upgrades in Spring, Flach said, with completion targeted for mid-2021.