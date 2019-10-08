LANGDON — The 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, meeting of the Fairfield USD 310 Board of Education will take place in the Fairfield Auditorium at the school, north of Langdon, instead of in the modular building on the campus where meetings typically take place.

The agenda of the meeting was released Monday. It showed that Scott Schoenecker will address the board at 7:23 p.m. and Amy Allbright will address the board at 7:28 p.m. They are the parents of the late U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Christina Schoenecker, a graduate of Fairfield High School who died by suicide in Iraq. Her parents will be talking about a proposed memorial bench.