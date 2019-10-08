Spaghetti is the main course Monday evening, October 14, at the Pratt Community Center, 619 N Main; music provided by the Sweet Adelines.

Combining singing fun, friendship and food, the Pratt Sweet Adelines Chorus will host a fundraising Spaghetti Supper Monday, October 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pratt Community Center, 619 North Main.

The menu will include spaghetti with meatballs, salad, French bread and homemade pie, according to Membership Chair Carol Gordon, with a free-will donation accepted at the door.

Under the direction of Kyra Dauner, the group will perform a 30-minute USO-themed show beginning at 6:20 p.m., showcasing the musical art form of barbershop a cappella harmony.

“Kyra recently returned from an International Competition in Louisiana and surprised us with a New Orleans mask and beads,” Gordon said. “We posted a picture on Facebook.”

Current members of the group, along with Dauner and Gordon, are Dorris Brant, Pat Donelson, Shirley Green, Janet Horton, Pam Krehbiel, Linda Loomis, Joyce Muhlenbruch, Diane Parker, Helen Poland, Ruth Poovey, Tricia Shippy, Karin Skiles, Tammy Skiles, Karyl Stevens, Lana Swisher and Sherry Ward.

“We’re seeking new members who are interested in learning more about four-part harmony a cappella,” Gordon said, adding that Pratt Sweet Adelines hosted a get-acquainted open house last Monday, October 7, at the Pratt Community Center.

“Any woman of average singing ability, with or without vocal training, will find a part that fits her voice range with Krya’s help,” Gordon said.

Pratt Sweet Adelines is affiliated with Sweet Adelines International, founded in 1945, in Tulsa, OK which has since evolved into an organization of nearly 21,000 singers that spanning the globe.

“Sweet Adelines connects women around the world in one sisterhood,” Gordon said.

“Most Sweet Adeline members join because of their love for singing and their desire for musical growth,” Gordon said. “Our members have access to top-notch faculty and coaches throughout the year, usually at weekend workshops within the region, as well as visits from regional staff to our chorus rehearsals.”

Pratt Sweet Adelines will be attending a one day “RAVE” (Regional Area Vocal Education Event) in Wichita on Saturday, October12, where they will learn more about body alignment and breathing, vocal skill building to keep the voice fluid, rich and resonant, as well as using physical movement to sell a ballad, and the relationship between technique and artistry, Gordon said.

“These educational opportunities are the strength of our organization, and the friendships we form through our attendance enrich our Sweet Adeline experience,” Gordon said. “As Sweet Adelines, we live ‘Life on a High Note!’.”

Funds from the Spaghetti Supper will be used for club expenses, including music, educational classes and costuming.

Gordon may be contacted for more information through Facebook, by phone 620-672-5750 or email carolgordon1974@gmail.com.