Tragedy along the Ninnescah River at Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake last week has saddened many.

Pratt County Sheriff James White confirmed Tuesday, that a female found deceased in the trees along the Ninnescah River near the Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake on October 3, 2019 was a suicide victim. Christina Nicole Hembree, 33, died from hanging.

“Foul play was not suspected, and there was no evidence of danger to the public,” White said. “We are all deeply saddened by this event.“

Pratt County Law Enforcement and emergency personnel responded to a call for assistance that came in to the Pratt County Sheriff’s office from the scene at approximately 4:05 p.m. It has not been released who made that call. A coroner was called in 4:40 p.m. to help investigate the situation.

Lake Road circling the county lake was blocked off for several hours late Thursday afternoon after Hembree’s body was removed from an area along the Ninnescah River, just north of pier 13 at the Pratt County Veterans Memorial Lake.

Hembree was born July 2, 1986 in Wichita, the daughter of Elaine (Luffman) Smith and Kenneth McCaslin, Jr. She graduated from Skyline High School in 2004.

An obituary at Larrison Mortunary’s website lists visitation on Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at Larrison Mortuary. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

Hembree leaves behind five young children as well as many friends and family members in the area.