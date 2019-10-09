Ten teams in as many days of competition have the Thunderbirds flying high.

On Tuesday, October 1, the Lady T-Birds of Skyline High School traveled to Fairfield to play three volleyball matches. SHS has been busy lately, playing 10 games from September 24-October 1, which included a fourth-place finish at the Kiowa County Invitational on Saturday.

First up on Tuesday was host school Fairfield High School. The Lady Falcons were no match for the Lady Thunderbirds. In the first set, SHS won 25-10, and came out on top 25-19 in the second game.

Next up was a close game with Pretty Prairie. The Lady T-Birds fought hard in the first set but eventually fell 23-25. They kept it close in the second half, but the Lady Bulldogs of Pretty Prairie clinched a 25-21 victory.

For the final match of the night, the Lady Chieftains would look to revenge an early-season loss to the Lady Thunderbirds, but they weren’t able to complete the victory. SHS won 25-17 and 25-22, finishing the night 2-1.

‘I felt we came out and competed. We did what we needed to get wins against South Barber and Fairfield and was able to get some younger girls some floor time. Even though we didn’t get the win against Pretty Prairie, I was proud of how the girls played and really felt they worked well together during the night.” said head coach Lori Anschutz

The Lady T-Birds were busy Saturday, October 5, when they traveled to Burrton High School for an all-day tournament. The Lady T-Birds dropped the first three games to Inman High School (20-25, 12-25), Sterling High School (6-25, 17-25), and Berean Academy (25-17, 22-25, and 21-25). In their final game of the day, the Lady Thunderbirds overcame adversity to put away Fairfield in three games, 25-12, 22-25, and 25-12.

SHS is back in action at South Barber on Tuesday, October 8 at South Barber High School.