When a game is on the line, a team must finish its opponent off.

For the Kansas Wesleyan volleyball team, it had its chances late to pick up a marquee victory over arch rival Bethany on Wednesday night at Mabee Arena.

After coming back from a 2-1 deficit, the Coyotes had momentum in the fifth set. But tied at 13, Bethany made plays at the right time to take a 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 victory to improve to 16-5 and 2-1 in Kansas Conference play.

“We just get frazzled a little faster than other teams and that’s where the experience and mental toughness kicks in in that fifth set," KWU coach Jessica Cleveland said. "We made a couple of dumb errors in the fifth set that hurt us and then just making a good play.”

The Coyotes got the start they needed in the opening set with a pair of service aces from freshman Cortney Hanna and never looked back.

KWU carried that momentum into set two, but Bethany took control at the midway point of the set to knot things up at a set apiece.

“They’re a great team and they made great plays," Cleveland said. "We spent so much energy and time focused on that, instead of the next point. I feel like we’re one step behind, because we haven’t gotten passed the last point that happened.

"If another one happens, then we just spiral faster.”

In set three, the two teams exchanged points until a kill by Bethany's Paola Sanabria-Lopez tied it at 10. The Swedes scored the next three points to take the lead and did not allow KWU within a point.

Bethany started set four off strong, but a Coyote 7-3 run after things were tied at 18 forced the game-determining set.

In set five, the Coyotes had a two-point lead early, but the Swedes built it to 8-5 before KWU made a run and took a 13-12 lead on a kill by Haley Shannon.

After the Swedes tied it at 13, KWU tried to regroup by calling a timeout, but Bethany finished out scoring the next two points to take the match.

Sanabria-Lopez led Bethany with a game-high 20 kills, two service aces and 20 digs. Jordan Valentine tallied 19 kills and Georgia Romine-Black added 18. Ivona Vojvodic recorded 60 assists.

KWU was led by senior Maddy Schmidt's 18-kill performance, while freshman Maddy Beckett had 14 and senior Kendyl Estes added 12 and two service aces.

“Kendyl’s our gamer,” Cleveland said. “She’s the one that refuses to lose and demands the ball, whether if she’s on or off (the floor).”

Hanna recorded 59 of the Coyotes' 60 assists. Freshman Emily Monson had 27 digs.

KWU (5-13, 1-3 KCAC) travels to McPherson for a 7:30 p.m. match on Saturday.

“Saturday’s huge,” Cleveland said. “It’s their homecoming and they’re going to be fired up on all aspects. It’s another game for us. We still have this try to prove people wrong type thing. We’re better than what we’re producing.”