This week, readers were curious about a situation with a neighbor's dead tree, and feeding ducks.

Q: We have a neighbor that has a lot of dead trees in their backyard. They have removed some but there is still one large totally dead tree that is close to the power lines that they haven’t removed. When we talked to the owners they stated they weren’t sure about removing it. We did inform them that Westar would come out and drop the lines so they can remove the tree safely but they weren’t aware of that. If we have a severe wind or ice storm, can they be held liable for any damage to our property and contents should the tree fall on our shed or power lines? They are getting ready to sell the house and stated that they were just going to let it go.

That’s a tough one. If a tree falls and damages your property, whose insurance covers it?

Short answer — your insurance, even though the tree wasn’t growing on your property, but trees are tricky.

I checked with Winn Insurance Group in Hutchinson. Every policy is different and there’s a lot of moving parts that could affect your claim: what the tree was like before it fell, where it was located, where it landed, and so on. The only way to be sure in any specific situation is to turn the claim in.

If you can prove your neighbor was negligent, you can go back on the neighbor’s insurance company, but proving that is pretty tough. And even if their company pays, they’ll likely just pay actual cash value. If you claim on your own insurance, you’ll have your deductible.

Your best bet to avoid all that trouble and save money? Do it as a team.

Try offering to split the cost of removing the tree, or if you’re both pretty handy, you might take a crack at it yourselves.

And if they sell the house before you do, they’ll have to list any dead trees on their seller’s disclosure. Your new neighbor may be more interested in removing the tree.

Q: I see people throwing pieces of bread to the geese and ducks at Carey Park, but I think I remember reading that bread isn’t good for them because it fills them up. What are you supposed to feed geese and ducks?



The same rule your mother gave you at restaurants applies here — don’t fill up on bread.

Bread is like waterfowl junk food. Just like humans, ducks and geese like bread, but it fills them up so they won’t have room for food with nutritional value.

According to Popular Science, the Canal River Trust undertook a duck taste test on different kinds of lettuces and greens. Ducks really enjoy kale trend, but don’t like watercress. Most types of lettuce are sure to be a favorite, though.

Other safe options include corn and peas (canned, frozen or fresh), grapes, tomatoes, cucumbers, plain cereal, seeds, oats and rice. Don't worry, rice won't make their stomachs explode — that myth has been debunked many times.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com