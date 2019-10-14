The Skyline Thunderbirds bounced back from a tough loss last week to mercy rule Central Plains this past Friday, 45-0

The Skyline T-Birds looked to bounce back from their only loss of the season when they traveled from Pratt to Central Plains Friday, October 11. They did so in convincing fashion, mercy-ruling the Oilers 46-0 in the third quarter.

Senior Eli Temanson scored the first touchdown of the night in the first quarter. Braden Tyler added two more in the first period, making the score 22-0. But Temanson and Tyler weren’t finished yet, with each player adding another score in the second quarter, extending the lead to 38-0 at the half.

Aden Temanson scored a touchdown in third quarter for Skyline, and the mercy rule to end the game early went into effect.

“I am really proud of their efforts to put last week's disappointing loss behind them and move forward in all three phases,” said coach Andrew Nation. “It was such a confidence builder that we executed as well as we did on offense. Our offensive line looked really good and they drove all of our success. Awesome job by all upfront. Lots of praise for our defense limiting a team to only 49 total yards and getting a couple of takeaways and giving the offense short fields.”

The Thunderbird’s special teams contributed nicely as well with good tackling on kickoffs and good punt returns to set up the offense with good field position.

“We have to build on this win and go into Macksville with the mindset to continue to improve and be consistent,” said Nation.

Tyler led the Thunderbirds with 99 rushing yards and three TD’s. Eli Temanson added 70 yards and two scores, while brother Aden Temanson was able to score one touchdown.

Eli Temanson led SHS on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with 11 tackles, including 1 for loss. Tyler contributed 8 tackles, 3 for loss, and Enoch Walton took down an Oiler 8 times during the game.

Skyline (8M-I) was 1-5 this time last year. They are now 5-1 on the season after the big win over Central Plains.

