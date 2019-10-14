1. Candidate Forum and Registration Drive: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Justice Theater, HCC's Shears Technology Center. The Hutchinson NAACP will host a city council candidate forum and registration drive on the last day to register to vote for this election cycle.

2. Open World delegates to visit Hutch Rotary: 11:45 a.m. Monday, Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 1400 N Lorraine St, Hutchinson. The Rotary Club of Hutchinson will host Open World delegates. The Open World program brings current and future leaders from post-Soviet countries to the United States. Delegates complete an intensive, short-term program that relates to their professional or civic work. Observing their professional counterparts in the U.S., they get a firsthand look at the American system of democracy and free enterprise. Rotary clubs host Open World delegates in their homes. Through this cultural exchange, delegates experience American family and community life, and the Rotary hosts broaden their international understanding. Sponsored by Congress, Open World emphasizes accountability, transparency, and citizen involvement in government. These visits help develop a network of leaders who understand how American communities tackle contemporary issues.

3. American Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m. Monday, Central Christian School commons, 1910 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson. Please schedule your appointment today by calling Angie Huck at 620-663-2174 or ahuck@cougarsccs.com; or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: CougarsCCS.