Making strides, but more work needed on offense for Pratt football team.

A long drive and cold weather did not work in favor of the Pratt High School football team as they lost 7-21 to the Hugoton Eagles on Friday, Oct. 11 at Hugoton.

The Eagles took the lead in the first quarter, and scored a second touchdown in the second quarter. The Greenbacks refuted with a touchdown in the second quarter, getting on the board before into halftime at 7-14 in favor of the Eagles.

Hugoton secured the win in the fourth quarter when they intercepted a Pratt pass and ran the ball to their own end zone. The final score was 7-21 in the Eagles’ favor.

Head Coach Brent Hoelting said his team has been forced to learn a lot in a short amount of time due to the injuries.

“We are really learning to deal with injuries and to develop that next man up mentality,” Hoelting said.

Senior player Dawson Snider said he still has hope for team improvement for the next game.

“We need to trust each other better as a team,” said Snider.

Hoelting thought the Greenbacks had their ups and downs throughout the game.

“We did some good things, but we allowed two big pass plays and had penalties every time we started to mount a drive that cost us throughout the game,” Hoelting said.

Snider agreed with this.

“We got good stops on defense, but weren’t able to execute on offense,” Snider said.

Elaborating on Snider’s statement, Hoelting thought the defense played a good game.

“Our defense played well outside of two deep passes that we didn’t locate and make a play on,” Hoelting said.

“We ran the ball well all game,” Hoelting explained, “we just had issues with penalties and we aren’t really equipped to operate behind the chains and that stopped some for us.”

A player that stood out to Coach Hoelting this game was Devon Weber for his grit throughout the game.

“I was really proud of the way Devon Weber played,” Hoelting said. “He was thrown in a tough position and he did a great job.”

The Greenbacks take on Holcomb this Friday, Oct. 18, in Holcomb.